Global Probiotic Strains Market 2019 – 2024

Probiotics contain friendly bacteria or yeast, which when consumed improve the balance of bacteria in the digestive system. Probiotic products such as yogurt, kefir, fermented milk, and other dairy products gain increased demand nowadays due to their effectiveness to improve immune system, synthesis of vitamins, and proteins. Such products have proven beneficial in curing mental illness, diarrhea, skin disorders, and urogenital disorders among others.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822259

Scope of the Report:

The global Probiotic Strains industry mainly concentrates in USA, Europe, China and Japan. The global leading players in this market are Chr. Hansen, Probi, Lallemand, Danisco (Dupont), Protexin, Cerbios-Pharma, Valio, Winclove, Novozymes and Morinaga Milk Industry.

Probiotics market share is fragmented in nature as the major five industry players held less than 40% of the global revenue in 2015. Shifting focus towards R&D to develop more efficient product in order attain point of difference is among the key strategy. Potential application scope in skin treatment products will create new functionalities in the industry.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Probiotic Strains industry is not only begin to transit to Probiotic Strains products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Probiotic Strains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Probiotic Strains in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chr. Hansen

Probi

Lallemand

Danisco (Dupont)

Protexin

Cerbios-Pharma

Valio

Winclove

Novozymes

Morinaga Milk Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Bacillus, Streptococcus, Saccharomyces, Enterococcus, Pediococcus, Lactococcus

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Functional food and beverage, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Probiotic Strains product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Probiotic Strains, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Probiotic Strains in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Probiotic Strains competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Probiotic Strains breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Probiotic Strains market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Probiotic Strains sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald