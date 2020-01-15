Global Private Tutoring Market Overview by Component, Top Vendors, Growth Trends, Regional Insights, & Forecast Report to 2024
Private Tutoring has been defined in various ways. Tutoring primarily refers to. “extra lessons after school”.
According to this study, over the next five years the Private Tutoring market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Private Tutoring business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Private Tutoring market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Private Tutoring value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Online/E Tutoring
Teaching in Home
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Academic Training
Sports Training
Art Training
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Ambow Education
New Oriental
TAL Education
Xueda Education
American Tutor
TutorZ
Chegg.com
Eduboard
Manhattan Review
ITutorGroup
MindLaunch
MandarinRocks
Web International English
Kaplan
Brighter Minds Tutoring
EF Education First
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Private Tutoring market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Private Tutoring market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Private Tutoring players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Private Tutoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Private Tutoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Private Tutoring Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Private Tutoring Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Private Tutoring Segment by Type
2.2.1 Online/E Tutoring
2.2.2 Teaching in Home
2.2.3 Afterschool Cram School
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Private Tutoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Private Tutoring Segment by Application
2.4.1 Academic Training
2.4.2 Sports Training
2.4.3 Art Training
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Private Tutoring Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Private Tutoring by Players
3.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Private Tutoring Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Private Tutoring Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Private Tutoring by Regions
4.1 Private Tutoring Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Private Tutoring Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Private Tutoring Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Private Tutoring Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Private Tutoring Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Private Tutoring Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Private Tutoring Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Private Tutoring by Countries
7.2 Europe Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Private Tutoring by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Private Tutoring Market Forecast
10.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Private Tutoring Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Private Tutoring Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Private Tutoring Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Private Tutoring Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Ambow Education
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
11.1.3 Ambow Education Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Ambow Education News
11.2 New Oriental
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
11.2.3 New Oriental Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 New Oriental News
11.3 TAL Education
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
11.3.3 TAL Education Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 TAL Education News
11.4 Xueda Education
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
11.4.3 Xueda Education Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Xueda Education News
11.5 American Tutor
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
11.5.3 American Tutor Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 American Tutor News
11.6 TutorZ
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
11.6.3 TutorZ Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 TutorZ News
11.7 Chegg.com
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
11.7.3 Chegg.com Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Chegg.com News
11.8 Eduboard
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
11.8.3 Eduboard Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Eduboard News
11.9 Manhattan Review
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
11.9.3 Manhattan Review Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Manhattan Review News
11.10 ITutorGroup
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
11.10.3 ITutorGroup Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 ITutorGroup News
11.11 MindLaunch
11.12 MandarinRocks
11.13 Web International English
11.14 Kaplan
11.15 Brighter Minds Tutoring
11.16 EF Education First
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
