Global Prebiotics Market 2019 -2024

Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: “non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health.”

Scope of the Report:

Prebiotics and probiotics are easily confused. Not only are the names similar, but they are both related to the good bacteria we all need to maintain good digestive health. However, that’s where the similarity ends.

Probiotics is the name given to the range of good bacteria naturally present in the gut. These help the digestive system function properly. Some Probiotics are present in food such as yoghurt, and these may, or may not, make it through the digestive system to the large bowel.

Prebiotics pass through the stomach to feed the good bacteria in a child’s gut, supporting their natural immune system. Prebiotics work naturally from within to encourage the growth of good bacteria which support the digestive and immune systems in developing babies.

In this report, we only include prebiotics.

The worldwide market for Prebiotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 2840 million US$ in 2024, from 2350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Prebiotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Beneo

Sensus

Cosucra

Friesland Campina Domo

Yakult Pharmaceutical

Ingredion

Nissin

NFBC

Clasado BioSciences

Tate & Lyle

Danisco

Wacker

Roquette

Beghin Meiji

Baolingbao

Nikon Shikuhin KaKo

QHT

Hayashiabara

Longlive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)

Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

