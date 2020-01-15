Global Playground Equipment Market 2019 – 2024 | Analysis by Top Key Players Like PlayCore, Kompan, Inc., Playpower, Henderson and Others

Playground equipment refers to equipment intended for use in the play areas of parks, schools, childcare facilities, institutions, multiple family dwellings, restaurants, resorts, and recreational developments, and other areas of public use.

Scope of the Report:

With the development of social economy and improvement of living standard, the demand of playground equipment constantly increased in these years. In 2017, the global playground equipment market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 44.28% of global playground equipment consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 25.82% global consumption share. At present, this industry is. The major manufacturers of playground equipment including in PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Inc., Playpower, ELI, etc. Henderson.

To increase the profitability and competitiveness, playground equipment manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process. While some manufacturers produce particular playground equipment to fit the consumers? demands.

The classifications of playground equipment are Monkey Bars, Sandbox, Climbing Equipment, Swings and Slides, etc. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 24.94% of the playground equipment market is Swings and Slides in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of playground equipment. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

Conclusively, the playground equipment manufacture industry has an expected future, the markets will still growing over time. So in the next few years, playground equipment production will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Playground Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 7400 million US$ in 2024, from 4180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Playground Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PlayCore

Landscape Structures

Kompan, Inc.

Playpower

ELI

Henderson

E.Beckmann

SportsPlay

Childforms

Kaiqi

ABC-Team

DYNAMO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Monkey Bars, Sandbox, Climbing Equipment, Swings and Slides, Balance Equipment, Motion and Spinning, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Commercial Playgrounds, Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment, Theme Play Systems, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Playground Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Playground Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Playground Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Playground Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Playground Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Playground Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Playground Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

