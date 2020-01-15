Global Penetration Testing Market Applications, Trends, Competitive Strategies, Type, Development, Key-Players, Segments, Business-Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast To 2024
The threat of cyber attacks has led to an increase of simulated and controlled cyber security evaluations of IT infrastructures. Such evaluations are frequently referred to as penetration testing; however, in practice, the nomenclature encompasses a variety of other labels, including vulnerability assessments, IT Health Checks, red team exercises, and, as it is commonly referred to outside the industry, ethical hacking.
Penetration Testing market is relatively fragmented with fierce competition. Synopsys(Cigital) is the world leading player in global Penetration Testing market with the market share of 7.50% in 2017, in terms of revenue, followed by Acunetix, Checkmarx, Qualys, Rapid7, CA Technologies (Veracode), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Whitehat Security, Trustwave, Contrast Security, Portswigger, Wireshark and Netsparker. The top 14 listed companies accounted for 56% of the revenue market share in 2017.
North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the largest dowmstream regions, occupied about 93% of market share, in terms of volume. More than 34% of Penetration Testing products/service were put into the North America market. While Asia Pacific market is expected to being the biggest market with market share of 35.96% in 2023.
According to this study, over the next five years the Penetration Testing market will register a 14.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1820 million by 2024, from US$ 920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Penetration Testing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Penetration Testing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Penetration Testing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Network Penetration Testing
Web & Wireless Penetration Testing
Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Synopsys(Cigital)
Acunetix
Checkmarx
Qualys, Inc.
Rapid7, Inc.
CA Technologies(Veracode)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM
Whitehat Security
Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
Contrast Security
Portswigger Ltd.
Wireshark
Netsparker Limited
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Penetration Testing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Penetration Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Penetration Testing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Penetration Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Penetration Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Penetration Testing Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Penetration Testing Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Penetration Testing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Penetration Testing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Network Penetration Testing
2.2.2 Web & Wireless Penetration Testing
2.2.3 Social Engineering Penetration Testing
2.2.4 Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing
2.3 Penetration Testing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Penetration Testing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
2.4.2 Large Enterprises
2.5 Penetration Testing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Penetration Testing by Players
3.1 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Penetration Testing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Penetration Testing Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Penetration Testing by Regions
4.1 Penetration Testing Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Penetration Testing Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Penetration Testing Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Penetration Testing Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Penetration Testing Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Penetration Testing Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Penetration Testing Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Penetration Testing Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Penetration Testing Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Penetration Testing Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Penetration Testing Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Penetration Testing by Countries
7.2 Europe Penetration Testing Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Penetration Testing Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Penetration Testing by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Penetration Testing Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Penetration Testing Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Penetration Testing Market Forecast
10.1 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Penetration Testing Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Penetration Testing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Penetration Testing Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Penetration Testing Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Synopsys(Cigital)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Penetration Testing Product Offered
11.1.3 Synopsys(Cigital) Penetration Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Synopsys(Cigital) News
11.2 Acunetix
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Penetration Testing Product Offered
11.2.3 Acunetix Penetration Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Acunetix News
11.3 Checkmarx
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Penetration Testing Product Offered
11.3.3 Checkmarx Penetration Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Checkmarx News
11.4 Qualys, Inc.
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Penetration Testing Product Offered
11.4.3 Qualys, Inc. Penetration Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Qualys, Inc. News
11.5 Rapid7, Inc.
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Penetration Testing Product Offered
11.5.3 Rapid7, Inc. Penetration Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Rapid7, Inc. News
11.6 CA Technologies(Veracode)
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Penetration Testing Product Offered
11.6.3 CA Technologies(Veracode) Penetration Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 CA Technologies(Veracode) News
11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Penetration Testing Product Offered
11.7.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Penetration Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise News
11.8 IBM
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Penetration Testing Product Offered
11.8.3 IBM Penetration Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 IBM News
11.9 Whitehat Security
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Penetration Testing Product Offered
11.9.3 Whitehat Security Penetration Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Whitehat Security News
11.10 Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Penetration Testing Product Offered
11.10.3 Trustwave Holdings, Inc. Penetration Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Trustwave Holdings, Inc. News
11.11 Contrast Security
11.12 Portswigger Ltd.
11.13 Wireshark
11.14 Netsparker Limited
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
