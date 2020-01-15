Global Oxaliplatin Market 2019 – 2024

Oxaliplatin is a platinum-based anticancer drug with colorless or nearly colorless transparent liquid. It is often used for metastatic colorectal cancer treatment or adjuvant therapy the third stage colon cancer after resecting primary tumor completely. In this report, only the finished drug is covered, exclude API.

The Oxaliplatin concentration is high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from USA and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in US, Europe and China such as Sanofi-Aventis, Yakult honsha, Dr Reddy’s laboratories, Teva and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine.

The technological level of Oxaliplatin in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Outstanding performance in product application performance is not outstanding, function is not strong, supporting enough, clean low level, product updates slow, long development cycle. There is little Oxaliplatin performance in China at or near the international advanced level.

The worldwide market for Oxaliplatin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Oxaliplatin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sanofi-Aventis

Yakult honsha

Dr Reddy’s laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva

Fresenius Kabi

Hospira

Mylan

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Nanjing Pharmaceutical Factory

Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Hisun Pharmaceutical

Lunan Pharmaceutical

Luoxin

Halfsky Pharmacy

YRPG

Hainan Jinrui Pharmaceutical

Jari Pharmaceutical

Chiatai Tianqing

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Mannitol, Glucose Solution, Lactose Solution, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Other

Chapter 1, to describe Oxaliplatin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oxaliplatin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oxaliplatin in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Oxaliplatin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Oxaliplatin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Oxaliplatin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oxaliplatin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

