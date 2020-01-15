Global Non-Woven Fabric Market 2019 -2024

Non-woven Fabrics is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. It can be widely used in many applications, such as medical and health industry, family decorates, agricultural, automotive industry, etc.

Scope of the Report:

China is the dominate producer of non-woven fabrics, the production was 2728.6 in 2015, accounting for about 29.40% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 23.51%. Asia has the highest production growth rate from 2011 to 2015, and is expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industrial concentration of non-woven fabric is relatively low. Leading players in non-woven fabrics industry are AVINTIV, Freudenberg, DuPont, Ahlstrom. AVINTIV is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 5.60% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 18.72% production share of the market in 2015.

Hygiene accounted for the largest market with about 56.86% consumption share of non-woven fabrics market in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% from 2017 to 2021. With over 12.58% share in the non-woven fabrics market, construction was the second largest application market in 2015.

The worldwide market for Non-Woven Fabric is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Non-Woven Fabric in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AVINTIV

Freudenberg

DuPont

Ahlstrom

Kimberly-Clark

Fitesa

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

Low & Bonar

Georgia-Pacific

Lydall

Avgol

Hollingsworth & Vose

Toray

First Quality

Fibertex

PEGAS

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui

Kingsafe Group

Dalian Ruiguang Group

Huifeng Nonwoven

Beautiful Nonwoven

Jinsheng Huihuang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hygiene

Construction

Filtration

Automotive

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Non-Woven Fabric product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Non-Woven Fabric, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Non-Woven Fabric in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Non-Woven Fabric competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Non-Woven Fabric breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Non-Woven Fabric market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Non-Woven Fabric sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

