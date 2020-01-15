Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Increasing Demand, Growth Rate, Industry-Size, Top Trends, Major Companies Analysis & Business Outlook till 2024
Low-power WAN (LPWAN) is a wireless wide area network technology that interconnects low-bandwidth, battery-powered devices with low bit rates over long ranges.
Internet of Things (IoT), the next wave of revolution, absolutely relies on communication technologies, using a combination of connections that is either human-to-device or machine-to-machine. Because IoT products are anticipated to be mass distributed on the scale of billions in order to achieve feasibility of mass production and economies of scale, an appropriate communication technology must be used to accommodate future connectivity capacity without overwhelming it.
In the home, office, shopping malls or industrial entities, the use of short-range communication technology is currently predominant as communication infrastructure is tightly integrated in these environments.
According to this study, over the next five years the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market will register a 46.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2980 million by 2024, from US$ 440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
SIGFOX
LoRaWAN
NB-IoT
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Smart City
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare Applications
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Semtech Corporation
AT&T Inc
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
Actility
Ingenu
Loriot
Waviot
Link Labs Inc
Weightless Sig
SIGFOX
Senet Inc
Ubiik
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
