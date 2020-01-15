Global L-Carnitine Market 2019 – 2024 | By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast

L-carnitine is a white crystalline, hygroscopic (moisture-retaining) powder. It is an amino acid (a building block for proteins) that is naturally produced in the body, which plays a vital role in the metabolism of fat. It functions as a transporter of fatty acids into the mitochondria, the metabolic furnace of the cell.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822447

Scope of the Report:

Currently, some companies in the world can produce L-carnitine product, mainly concentrating in China. The main market players are Lonza Group, Northeast Pharmaceutical, Hengtai Chemical, Chengda Pharmaceutical, etc. The production of L-carnitine increased from 6200 MT in 2011 to 9400 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 4.46%. Global L-carnitine capacity utilization rate remained at around 71.41% in 2015.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China, Europe and North America are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

The worldwide market for L-carnitine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the L-carnitine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lonza Group

Northeast Pharmaceutical

Hengtai Chemical

Chengda Pharmaceutical

Koncepnutra

HuaYang

Biosint

Hongjing Chemical

KangXin Chemical

Kangjian Chemical

AIDP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: L-Carnitine Food Grade, L-Carnitine Feed Grade, L-Carnitine Pharmaceutical Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Animal Food, Health Care Products, Functional Drinks, Medicine, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe L-carnitine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of L-carnitine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of L-carnitine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the L-carnitine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the L-carnitine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, L-carnitine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe L-carnitine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald