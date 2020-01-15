Global Jet Engines Market 2019 -2024

Jet Engines is a reaction engine discharging a fast-moving jet that generates thrust by jet propulsion. This broad definition includes turbojets, turbofans, rocket engines, ramjets, and pulse jets. In general, jet engines are combustion engines.

Scope of the Report:

Global demand of Jet Engines has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 8%, and similar to production growth. Jet Engines major type is Turbojet Engine, Turbofan Engine and Turboprop Engine. Downstream applications field include Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Jet Engines, and stimulate the development of Jet Engines industry.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, Jet Engines retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Jet Engines brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Jet Engines field.

The worldwide market for Jet Engines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Jet Engines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Safran

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Turbojet Engine

Turbofan Engine

Turboprop Engine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Jet Engines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Jet Engines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Jet Engines in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Jet Engines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Jet Engines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Jet Engines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Jet Engines sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Jet Engines Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Turbojet Engine

1.2.2 Turbofan Engine

1.2.3 Turboprop Engine

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Aircraft

1.3.2 Military Aircraft

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE Aviation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Jet Engines Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GE Aviation Jet Engines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Pratt & Whitney

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Jet Engines Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Pratt & Whitney Jet Engines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Rolls-Royce

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Jet Engines Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Rolls-Royce Jet Engines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Safran

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Jet Engines Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Safran Jet Engines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………

