Global Influenza Diagnostics Market 2019 -2024

Influenza is an infectious disease and affects the upper respiratory tract in humans. The disease is common in children and elderly population (aged 65 years and above). The disease has a huge impact on Public Company health. Influenza A virus poses a greater risk as compared to the influenza B virus. The B virus is responsible for 20% to 25% of infections globally. Proper collection, storage and transport of respiratory specimens are the essential first step for laboratory detection of influenza virus infections. Laboratory confirmation of influenza virus from throat, nasal and nasopharyngeal secretions or tracheal aspirate or washings is commonly performed using direct antigen detection, virus isolation, or detection of influenza-specific RNA by reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

The growth in the influenza diagnostic market is attributed to factors such as emergence of technologically advanced diagnostic tests with shorter turnaround time; initiatives by regulatory bodies, such as CDC?s seasonal influenza vaccination for prevention and control of seasonal influenza; and the demand created for influenza diagnosis in the flu season.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822513

Scope of the Report:

North America and Europe are the largest consumers in influenza diagnostics and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next years due to strong growth in influenza diagnostics industry. China has witnessed a major chunk in influenza diagnostics in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of products. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

Many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets. Also, many major players have built up plants in other countries.

The worldwide market for Influenza Diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Influenza Diagnostics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BD

Abbott (Include Alere)

Roche

SIEMENS

Analytik Jena

Quidel

Thermo Fisher

Meridian Bioscience

BioMerieux

Sekisui Diagnostics

Response Biomedical

SA Scientific

Enigma Diagnostics

Focus Diagnostics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

RIDT

RT-PCR

Cell Culture

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

POCT

Others (Laboratory diagnosis, etc.)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Influenza Diagnostics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Influenza Diagnostics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Influenza Diagnostics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Influenza Diagnostics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Influenza Diagnostics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Influenza Diagnostics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Influenza Diagnostics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Influenza Diagnostics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 RIDT

1.2.2 RT-PCR

1.2.3 Cell Culture

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 POCT

1.3.3 Others (Laboratory diagnosis, etc.)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BD

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BD Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Abbott (Include Alere)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Abbott (Include Alere) Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Roche

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Roche Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 SIEMENS

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SIEMENS Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Analytik Jena

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Analytik Jena Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Quidel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Quidel Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Thermo Fisher

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Thermo Fisher Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Meridian Bioscience

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Meridian Bioscience Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 BioMerieux

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 BioMerieux Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Sekisui Diagnostics

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Sekisui Diagnostics Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Response Biomedical

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Response Biomedical Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 SA Scientific

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 SA Scientific Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Enigma Diagnostics

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Enigma Diagnostics Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Focus Diagnostics

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Influenza Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Focus Diagnostics Influenza Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald