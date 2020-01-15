Global Guanidine Hydrochloride Market 2019 -2024

Guanidine Hydrochloride or guanidinium chloride, usually abbreviated GdmCl and sometimes GdnHCl or GuHCl, is the hydrochloride salt of guanidine. The CAS number of guanidine hydrochloride is 50-01-1 with molecular formula CH5N3.HCl.

Scope of the Report:

Guanidine Hydrochloride has mainly two types, which include industrial grade and medical grade. Industrial grade is the mainly types in the market with production market share 56.61% in 2015.

The major raw materials for guanidine hydrochloride are dicyandiamide and ammonium salt. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of guanidine hydrochloride. The production cost of guanidine hydrochloride is also an important factor which could impact the price of guanidine. The guanidine hydrochloride manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The worldwide market for Guanidine Hydrochloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Guanidine Hydrochloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AlzChem AG

Vihita Chem

SANWA Chemical

Tangshan Sanding Chem

Jinchi Chemicals

Sihong Yuecheng Fine Chem

Jinhua Qianjiang Fine Chem

Hangzhou Xiangshun Chem

Wuxi Kalider Industrial

Kunshan Kunhua

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medicine Industry

Pesticides Industry

Dye Industry

