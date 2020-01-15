Global Gold Nanoparticles Market 2019 – 2024

Gold nanoparticles are particles with diameters in the 1-100nm range and have unique optical and physical properties. These unique optical-electronics properties have been researched and utilized in high technology applications such as organic photovoltaics, sensory probes, therapeutic agents, drug delivery in biological and medical applications, electronic conductors and catalysis. The optical and electronic properties of gold nanoparticles are tunable by changing the size, shape, surface chemistry, or aggregation state.

Scope of the Report:

Gold nanoparticle, a type of special compound, is mainly classified into water, oil, etc. And water soluble type is the most widely used type which takes up about 75% share globally in 2017. Gold nanoparticles are mainly made from chloroauric acid and reducing agents (sodium citrate, sodium borohydride, hydrazine hydrate, etc.), modifiers (amino acids, DNA, mercaptans, polymers, etc.). It is mainly used in pharmaceutical laboratories to detect biomarkers and eradicate targeted tumors.

USA is the largest production base of gold nanoparticles globally. In 2017, the region held 44% production share. The follower is Europe, which also owns about 21.42% share in the year.

The worldwide market for Gold Nanoparticles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.6% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 54 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Gold Nanoparticles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers: Water soluble, Oil soluble, Both phase soluble

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Life Science, Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Gold Nanoparticles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gold Nanoparticles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gold Nanoparticles in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Gold Nanoparticles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Gold Nanoparticles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Gold Nanoparticles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gold Nanoparticles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

