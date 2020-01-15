Global Forklift Trucks Market 2019 – 2024

Forklift truck, also known as fork truck, lift truck, or forklift, are motorized vehicles primarily used for independent lifting, movement, and placement of discrete loads throughout a facility. They form an essential part of the supply chain market. These mobile loading trucks can be outfitted with forks for pallet-based unit load picking and for loads that are not palletized. These vehicles can be used with a variety of attachments such as platforms, grippers, or clamps. The growth of customer segments and rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is bringing a radical change to the global forklift truck market.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822420

Scope of the Report:

First, in recent time, high growth in the transport and trading industries, as well as the increasing penetration rate of forklift trucks in manufacturing industry, is some of the major drivers of global forklift truck industry.

Second, during the past sixteen years from 2000 to 2015, global forklift truck industry developed fast, with annual factory shipment increased from 603.58 k units in 2000 to more than 1000 k units in 2014 and 2015, and the CAGR is near 4%.

Third, at present, global forklift truck industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, Toyota (Japan) and Kion (Germany) are the top two largest around the world with more than 35% of the global total revenue in 2015. In Europe, Kion (Germany) and Jungheinrich (Germany) are the largest two companies while Hyster-Yale and Crown are the largest in USA.

The worldwide market for Forklift Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Forklift Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toyota

Kion

Jungheinrich

Hyster-Yale

Crown

Mitsubishi Nichiyu

UniCarriers

Anhui Heli

Hangcha

Komatsu

Clark

Doosan

Hyundai

EP

Lonking

Combilift

Tailift Group

Hubtex

Hytsu Group

Godrej & Boyce

Paletrans

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Electric Motor Rider Trucks, Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks, Electric Motor Hand or Hand-Rider Trucks, Internal Combustion Engine Trucks – Cushion Tires, Internal Combustion Engine Trucks – Pneumatic Tires, Electric and Internal Combustion Engine Tractors, Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Factories, Warehouses, Stations, Ports, Airports, Distribution centers, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Forklift Trucks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Forklift Trucks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Forklift Trucks in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Forklift Trucks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Forklift Trucks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Forklift Trucks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Forklift Trucks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald