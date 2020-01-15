Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Current Trends, Key Functions, Size, Share, Benefits, Analysis and Production Strategies by Key Companies

An energy management system (EMS) is a system of computer-aided tools used by operators of electric utility grids to monitor, control, and optimize the performance of the generation and/or transmission system. Also, it could be used in small scale systems like microgrids.

Energy management system is mainly derived into hardware, software and service. Hardware took the largest share of EMS revenue, with 55.44% in 2017.

An Energy Management System is a series of policies, processes and procedures to manage operational energy use. Energy, in the context of organizational use, can be defined as the direct consumption of fuel (Gas, Oil, etc.) and indirect consumption of fuel (Electricity) required performing the organizational functions. It is a strategy of adjusting and optimizing energy, using systems and procedures so as to reduce energy requirements per unit of output while holding constant or reducing the total costs of producing the output from these systems.

According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Management Systems (EMS) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Energy Management Systems (EMS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Energy Management Systems (EMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Energy Management Systems (EMS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Building

Enterprise

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB Group

Cisco Systems

IBM

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

DEXMA

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

GridPoint

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Energy Management Systems (EMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Energy Management Systems (EMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Energy Management Systems (EMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Energy Management Systems (EMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Energy Management Systems (EMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software

2.2.2 Service

2.2.3 Hardware

2.3 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Power & Energy

2.4.2 Telecom & IT

2.4.3 Building

2.4.4 Enterprise

2.4.5 Healthcare

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) by Players

3.1 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Energy Management Systems (EMS) by Regions

4.1 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Energy Management Systems (EMS) by Countries

7.2 Europe Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Energy Management Systems (EMS) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 GE

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product Offered

11.1.3 GE Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 GE News

11.2 Honeywell

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Honeywell Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Honeywell News

11.3 Johnson Controls

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Johnson Controls Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Johnson Controls News

11.4 Schneider Electric

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product Offered

11.4.3 Schneider Electric Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Schneider Electric News

11.5 Siemens

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product Offered

11.5.3 Siemens Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Siemens News

11.6 ABB Group

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product Offered

11.6.3 ABB Group Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 ABB Group News

11.7 Cisco Systems

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product Offered

11.7.3 Cisco Systems Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Cisco Systems News

11.8 IBM

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product Offered

11.8.3 IBM Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 IBM News

11.9 Eaton Corporation

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product Offered

11.9.3 Eaton Corporation Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Eaton Corporation News

11.10 Emerson Electric

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product Offered

11.10.3 Emerson Electric Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Emerson Electric News

11.11 Rockwell Automation

11.12 Delta Electronics, Inc.

11.13 DEXMA

11.14 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

11.15 GridPoint

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

