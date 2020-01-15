Global Electric Propulsion Satellites Market 2019 – 2024

Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means. The use of electrical power enhances the propulsive performances of the EP thrusters compared with conventional chemical thrusters. Unlike chemical systems, electric propulsion requires very little mass to accelerate a spacecraft.

Scope of the Report:

Worldwide, there are a little Electric Propulsion Satellite manufacturers; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. ArianeGroup, Busek Co and SITAEL are the top there manufacturers of Electric Propulsion Satellite in the market currently; they account more than half of the market total production volume of Electric Propulsion Satellite.

North America and Europe are the largest markets of Electric Propulsion Satellite currently; but the market of Electric Propulsion Satellite in China is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following years due to the growing downstream demand.

The worldwide market for Electric Propulsion Satellites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 33.4% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 35 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electric Propulsion Satellites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ArianeGroup

Busek Co. Inc.

SITAEL

Accion Systems Inc.

HELMET

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Hall Effect Thruster (HET), Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT), Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Nano Satellite, Microsatellite, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Propulsion Satellites product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Propulsion Satellites, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Propulsion Satellites in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electric Propulsion Satellites competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Propulsion Satellites breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electric Propulsion Satellites market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Propulsion Satellites sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

