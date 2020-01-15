Global Diamond Core Drilling Market 2019 -2024

Diamond core drilling is a high-speed, high-production method of drilling in concrete, stone, asphalt or masonry structures. It is fast, safe, quiet and does not cause impact or vibration damage to the immediate surrounding structure. Diamond core drilling minimizes spalling, eliminates fractures and doesn?t transfer vibrations to the surrounding structure. The clean, straight openings require no patching or other cosmetic repair and allow the next operation to be installed or carried out without further delay.

Scope of the Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the Diamond Core Drilling Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 62.30% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Diamond Core Drilling, also the leader in the whole Diamond Core Drilling.

Second, the production of Diamond Core Drilling increases from 1186.0 K Units in 2011 to 1572.6 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.43%.

Third, China occupied 35.78% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and United States, which respectively have around 28.94% and 14.87% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 24.80% of the global consumption volume in 2015. China shared 24.58% of global total.

The worldwide market for Diamond Core Drilling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Diamond Core Drilling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hilti

Husqvarna AB

Makita

Tyrolit

Golz

Milwaukee Electric Tool

B+Btec

Ramset

WEKA Elektrowerkzeuge

Lissmac Maschinenbau

MK Diamond

Dongcheng

Elektrowerkzeuge

Lee Yeong

BOSUN Tools

Tractive

KEN

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hand Type Drill,Desk Type Drill,Other Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction Industry,Renovation Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Diamond Core Drilling product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Diamond Core Drilling, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Diamond Core Drilling in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Diamond Core Drilling competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Diamond Core Drilling breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Diamond Core Drilling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diamond Core Drilling sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

