Global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market 2019 -2024

A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) is a device for measuring the physical geometrical characteristics of an object. This machine may be manually controlled by an operator or it may be computer controlled. Measurements are defined by a probe attached to the third moving axis of this machine. Probes may be mechanical, optical, laser, or white light, among others. A machine which takes readings in six degrees of freedom and displays these readings in mathematical form is known as a CMM.

Scope of the Report:

Regionally, Europe is the biggest Consumption area of Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) in the world and China is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 16.19%.

From the view of application market, 45.51% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of Automotive Industry in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as Hexagon with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn?t have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle.

As a new kind of materials for Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), the Consumption process will become mature gradually with more and more companies enter this field.

The worldwide market for Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 6970 million US$ in 2024, from 5170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hexagon

Zeiss

Mitutoyo

Nikon

Coord3

AEH

Wenzel

Leader Metrology

Tokyo Seimitsu

Mahr

Aberlink

Werth

Helmel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bridge Machine

Horizontal Machine

Articulated-Arm Machines

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machinery Manufacturing

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bridge Machine

1.2.2 Horizontal Machine

1.2.3 Articulated-Arm Machines

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Machinery Manufacturing

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Electronics Industry

1.3.4 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hexagon

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Hexagon Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Zeiss

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Zeiss Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Mitutoyo

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mitutoyo Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Nikon

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Nikon Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Coord3

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Coord3 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 AEH

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 AEH Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Wenzel

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Wenzel Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Leader Metrology

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Leader Metrology Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Tokyo Seimitsu

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Tokyo Seimitsu Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Mahr

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Mahr Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Aberlink

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Aberlink Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Werth

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Werth Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Helmel

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Helmel Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………..

