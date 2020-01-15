Global Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market – Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market consists of sales of cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment and related services. Cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The key product types include Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems, ECG Data Management Systems, ECG Monitoring Equipment, ECG Stress Testing Systems, Event Monitoring Systems, and Holter Monitoring Systems.

The global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market was valued at about $3.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.46 billion at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2022.

The cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market is being restrained by the FDA’s regulatory control over these devices based on the risks associated with these equipment’s. Cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices fall into the class II category as per the FDA, which includes devices with moderate to high risk associated with usage. The Class II devices are specially controlled with performance standards which provide the manufacturers with performance specifications, postmarket surveillance which monitors the safety of the device after being released in the market and also other standards like patient registries and special labeling requirements. For instance, in 2016 Angel medical systems’ implantable cardiac monitor was unanimously rejected by a panel of FDA experts due to unmet performance specifications. In 2018, The FDA asked Angel to create a new clinical analysis plan after which the device was reapproved.

Some of the major players involved in the Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Equipment market are Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson and Philips Healthcare.

