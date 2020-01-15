Global Calcium Cyanamide Market 2019 -2024

Calcium cyanamide is a chemical compound used in industrial agricultural fertilizers. The fertilizer calcium cyanamide helps plants to reach high yields, thus maximizing profits for farmers. The chemical is applied directly to the soil, where it breaks down into ingredients that are beneficial to plan growth. Calcium cyanamide also functions in other facets in addition to being a fertilizer.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822528

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of calcium cyanamide is in the decreasing trend in the last three years, from 608 USD/MT in 2011 to 499 USD/MT in 2015. Prices rose sharply due to the decline in Chinese calcium carbide reduction.

The use of calcium cyanamide in the downstream application is fertilizer and pesticide, most used in fertilizer, resulting in calcium cyanamide manufacturers bargaining power is weak, limiting the manufacturers of large-scale production

The worldwide market for Calcium Cyanamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Calcium Cyanamide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AlzChem

NCI

Denka

Jiafeng Chemical

Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical

Darong Group

Gulang Xinmiao

Yinglite Chemical

Beilite Chemical

Shandong Efirm Biochemistry

Ningxia Baoma Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Calcium Cyanamide Granular

Calcium Cyanamide Powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fertilizer Industry

Pesticide Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Calcium Cyanamide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Calcium Cyanamide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Calcium Cyanamide in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Calcium Cyanamide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Calcium Cyanamide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Calcium Cyanamide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Calcium Cyanamide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Calcium Cyanamide Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Calcium Cyanamide Granular

1.2.2 Calcium Cyanamide Powder

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Fertilizer Industry

1.3.2 Pesticide Industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AlzChem

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Calcium Cyanamide Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AlzChem Calcium Cyanamide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 NCI

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Calcium Cyanamide Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 NCI Calcium Cyanamide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Denka

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Calcium Cyanamide Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Denka Calcium Cyanamide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Jiafeng Chemical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Calcium Cyanamide Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Jiafeng Chemical Calcium Cyanamide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Calcium Cyanamide Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical Calcium Cyanamide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Darong Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Calcium Cyanamide Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Darong Group Calcium Cyanamide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Gulang Xinmiao

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Calcium Cyanamide Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Gulang Xinmiao Calcium Cyanamide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Yinglite Chemical

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Calcium Cyanamide Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Yinglite Chemical Calcium Cyanamide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Beilite Chemical

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Calcium Cyanamide Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Beilite Chemical Calcium Cyanamide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Shandong Efirm Biochemistry

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Calcium Cyanamide Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Shandong Efirm Biochemistry Calcium Cyanamide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Ningxia Baoma Chemical

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Calcium Cyanamide Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Ningxia Baoma Chemical Calcium Cyanamide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………….

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald