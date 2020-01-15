Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market 2019 -2024

Buprenorphine hydrochloride, a white crystalline powder, is a semisynthetic opioid analgesic used for the relief of moderate to severe pain. It is in the same chemical family of morphine, codeine and heroin. However, buprenorphine hydrochloride has the distinction of producing less euphoric effects than those drugs.

Scope of the Report:

USA is the dominate consumer in buprenorphine hydrochloride industry. The sales volume of USA was 5312 kg in 2015, occupied about 48.11% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 4222 kg, and the sales market share of 38.24% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Buprenorphine Hydrochloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Buprenorphine Hydrochloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siegfried

Sanofi

Johnson Matthey

Mallinckrodt

Noramco

Unichemlabs

Arevipharma

Resonance-labs

Sun Pharma

Rusan Pharma

Micro Orgo Chem

Faranshimi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Analgesic

Opioid Antagonist

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Buprenorphine Hydrochloride product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Buprenorphine Hydrochloride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Buprenorphine Hydrochloride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Buprenorphine Hydrochloride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type I

1.2.2 Type II

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Analgesic

1.3.2 Opioid Antagonist

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Siegfried

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Siegfried Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sanofi

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sanofi Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Johnson Matthey

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Johnson Matthey Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Mallinckrodt

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Mallinckrodt Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Noramco

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Noramco Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Unichemlabs

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Unichemlabs Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Arevipharma

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Arevipharma Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Resonance-labs

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Resonance-labs Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Sun Pharma

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Sun Pharma Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Rusan Pharma

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Rusan Pharma Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Micro Orgo Chem

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Micro Orgo Chem Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Faranshimi

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Faranshimi Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………

