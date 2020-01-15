Global Blood Transfusion Market 2019 -2024

Blood Transfusion is generally the process of receiving blood or blood products into one’s circulation intravenously. Transfusions are used for various medical conditions to replace lost components of the blood.

In the report, we counted the Blood Transfusion set.

Scope of the Report:

The global blood transfusion sets are mainly produced in Europe, and Europe accounts for more than 40% share of production, followed by North America and China. In China, there are many small scale manufacturers to produce blood transfusion sets, but the Chinese blood transfusion sets product qualities are relatively low, and its products are mainly exported to some developing countries, such as Africa and South America.

Global consumer markets are mainly concentrated in Europe and North America, China’s potential market demand is huge, Because China’s large population and growing economy, which increasing people? spending power, Africa and South Africa has a huge potential market demand, But the level of their economic development is low, people who live there do not have the spending power.

With the China manufacturers expanding the production, the sales price of China declined slightly. The sales prices of Europe, USA and Japan were always falling gently in the past five years.

The worldwide market for Blood Transfusion is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Blood Transfusion in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

B.Braun

TERUMO

Grifols

Fresenius Kabi

GAMA GROUP

Welford Manufacturing

Helm Medical

Vogt Medical

JMS Co.

Wego

Suzhou Laishi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Y-type

Straiht

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Child

Adult

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Blood Transfusion product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Blood Transfusion, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Blood Transfusion in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Blood Transfusion competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Blood Transfusion breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Blood Transfusion market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Blood Transfusion sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Blood Transfusion Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Y-type

1.2.2 Straiht

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Child

1.3.2 Adult

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 B.Braun

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Blood Transfusion Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 B.Braun Blood Transfusion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 TERUMO

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Blood Transfusion Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 TERUMO Blood Transfusion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Grifols

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Blood Transfusion Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Grifols Blood Transfusion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Fresenius Kabi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Blood Transfusion Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Fresenius Kabi Blood Transfusion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 GAMA GROUP

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Blood Transfusion Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 GAMA GROUP Blood Transfusion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Welford Manufacturing

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Blood Transfusion Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Welford Manufacturing Blood Transfusion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Helm Medical

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Blood Transfusion Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Helm Medical Blood Transfusion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Vogt Medical

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Blood Transfusion Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Vogt Medical Blood Transfusion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 JMS Co.

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Blood Transfusion Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 JMS Co. Blood Transfusion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Wego

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Blood Transfusion Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Wego Blood Transfusion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Suzhou Laishi

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Blood Transfusion Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Suzhou Laishi Blood Transfusion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………

