Global Automatic Door Market 2019 -2024

Automatic door is powered open and closed either by electricity, spring, or both while a person or a vehicle passing through it.

Scope of the Report:

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government? policy and the high sales of Automatic Door in the international market, the current demand for Automatic Door product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and EU, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Automatic Door is mainly sales by Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Record, Boon Edam, Horton Automatics, Panasonic, Geze and Tormax and these companies occupied about 53.81% market share in 2014.

The United States of America, Germany, Japan and China are major consumption regions in automatic door market. The growth rate of automatic door market is relatively higher in China and other emerging markets than the growth rate in Europe and USA. In terms of production, the situation is showed with the same phenomenon.

The worldwide market for Automatic Door is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automatic Door in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stanley

Dorma

Assa Abloy

Nabtesco

Record

Boon Edam

Horton Automatics

Panasonic

Geze

Tormax

ERREKA

Portalp

Grupsa

Dream

DSS Automatic Doors

ADSF

RUBEK

Auto Ingress

KBB

Ningbo Ownic

Shanghai PAD

Deper

Sane Boon

Meibisheng

DBJR

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sliding Door

Revolving Door

Swing Door

Folding Door

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Airports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Business Center

Super Market

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Door product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automatic Door, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automatic Door in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automatic Door competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automatic Door breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automatic Door market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automatic Door sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

