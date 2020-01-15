Global ATM Outsourcing Market 2019 – 2024

ATM outsourcing is business process delegation to Partner under define conditions in advance. ATM outsourcing includes following: ATM renting, HW and SW maintenance, ATM monitoring and reporting, ATM Lifecycle management. Possibility for redemption existing ATM network from the Bank and then to outsource it.

Scope of the Report:

ATM outsourcing is an effect means to implement ATM centralized operation management in bank. Many foreign commercial banks as well as the domestic part of the joint-stock banks in order to take this operation means to carry out intensive operations and scientific, fine management. Through a more professional services to enhance the quality of bank ATM service and service efficiency, increase customer retention, establish a brand image, in order to win social recognition. According to the first line survey, field research and branch Forum. The banks use the ATM sourcing for the following targets.

The worldwide market for ATM Outsourcing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the ATM Outsourcing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cardtronics

Fis

Cash Transactions

Asseco

Burroughs

Avery Scott

Sharenet

ATMJ

NCR

NuSourse

Dolphin Debit

Mobile Money

FEDCorp

Raya Group

Transaction Solutions International

Provus

GRG Banking

King Teller

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: ATM Monitoring Outsourcing, ATM Operation Outsourcing, ATM Full Outsourcing, Other Outsourcing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: In-bank mode, Off-bank mode

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe ATM Outsourcing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of ATM Outsourcing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of ATM Outsourcing in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the ATM Outsourcing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the ATM Outsourcing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, ATM Outsourcing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe ATM Outsourcing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

