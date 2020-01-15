Global Area Rugs Market 2019 – 2024

Area Rugs are pieces of thick, heavy material that are used to cover usually a section of a floor.

Scope of the Report:

As for area rugs, due to the difference of raw material, product patterns as well as functions, there are various kinds of area rugs supplied in the market. Area rugs are widely used in residential places, offices and other commercial places, vehicles and so on.

In the next five years, the global consumption of area rugs will maintain at about 3.1% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2021 will be 422.17 million square meters .Besides, in the next five years, area rugs overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 81% to 85%.

It is estimated that global consumption of area rugs will reach to 370.44 million square meters in 2016 from 293.57 million square meters in 2011. With economy recovery and gradually improved life quality, demand of area rugs will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 5.03 % in the coming five years.

The worldwide market for Area Rugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Area Rugs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Balta Industries

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries

Nourison Industries

OW (Oriental Weavers)

Shaw Industries

The Dixie Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Wool Area Rug, Silk Area Rug, Cotton Area Rug, Sisal, Jute & Sea Grass Area Rug, Animal Skins Area Rug, Synthetics Area Rug

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Residential Use, Commercial Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Area Rugs product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Area Rugs, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Area Rugs in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Area Rugs competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Area Rugs breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Area Rugs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Area Rugs sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

