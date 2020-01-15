Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market 2019 -2024

Ammonium Nitrate is a chemical compound with the formula NH4NO3. It is composed of nitric acid and salt of ammonia. In room temperature, ammonium nitrate appears in a white crystalline form and it is also colorless. These crystals are rhombohedra in shape but when they are subjected to temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius, they change to monoclinic crystals.

Scope of the Report:

Due to the wide downstream consumption of the ammonium nitrate, it has large production. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. At present, the top 5 companies account for about 19% of global market share in ammonium nitrate field.

Ammonium nitrate downstream is wide, the major fields are ammonium nitrate fertilizer, ammonium nitrate explosive, etc. Among of those, ammonium nitrate fertilizer is the largest application area and accounts for 55.47% sales share in 2016. With over 36.09% share of in the ammonium nitrate market, ammonium nitrate explosive was the second largest application market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Nitrate Explosive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ammonium Nitrate Explosive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

EuroChem

Uralchem

OSTCHEM Holding

Borealis

Acron

Yara

SBU Azot

Incitec Pivot

Zaklady

Orica

CF Industries

CSBP

Enaex

KuibyshevAzot

Minudobreniya(Rossosh)

DFPCL

Xinghua Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical

Jiehua Chemical

GESC

Holitech

Jinkai Group

Urals Fertilizer

Sichun Chemical

Shangxi Tianji

Fujian Shaohua

Sichuan Lutianhua

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ammonium Nitrate Solution

Ammonium Nitrate Solid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizer

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive

Other

