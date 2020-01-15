Global Agriculture Robot Industry Analysis 2020, Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Summary

An agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The mechanical design consists of an end effector, manipulator, and gripper.

The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

The global Agriculture Robot market was valued at 1280 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agriculture Robot volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture Robot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Agriculture Robot in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Agriculture Robot manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Harvest Automation

Yamaha

HoneyComb

Trimble

FarmBot

AGCO

AgEagle Aerial Systems

Agribotix

PrecisionHawk

BouMatic Robtoics BV

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Agriculture Robot market. This report focused on Agriculture Robot market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Agriculture Robot Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Agriculture Robot industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Agriculture Robot industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Agriculture Robot types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Agriculture Robot industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Agriculture Robot business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Driverless Tractor

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Machines

Others

Segment by Application

Field Farming

Dairy Management

Indoor Farming

Horticulture

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Agriculture Robot

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Agriculture Robot

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Agriculture Robot Regional Market Analysis

6 Agriculture Robot Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Agriculture Robot Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Agriculture Robot Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Agriculture Robot Market

10.1 Marketing Channel2 Global Growth Trends

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

Continued….

Conclusion

The Global demand for Agriculture Robot Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Agriculture Robot market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

