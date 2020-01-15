Global Ablation Technologies Market 2019 – 2024 | Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Ablation Technologies is the treatment that destroys tumors or unwanted material without affecting other body tissues or organs. Because of poor health or reduced organ function, these techniques are widely used to treat cancer, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. In the treatment of chronic diseases, medical ablation plays the prime role in the removal or complete destruction of abnormal tissue. Medical ablation can be done without surgery by insertion of the probe or a needle through the skin into the tumor. Ablation refers to a minimally invasive surgical procedure for the destruction or removal of abnormal tissues that can cause life-threatening conditions such as cancer, atrial fibrillation, and others. The most common types of cancers treated by medical ablation are kidney (renal) cancer, liver cancer, and lung cancer.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822580

Scope of the Report:

The ablation technologies market, by type is segmented into Radiofrequency, Laser/Light, Cryoablation, Microwave, Hydrothermal and others ablation technology. In 2017, Radiofrequency is the largest market share with 54.7%, The microwave ablation technology segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018 to 2023. The market by application Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Ophthalmology, Pain Management, Gynecology, Orthopedic Treatment, and others. The cancer segment is expected to command a major share of the ablation technologies market in 2017 with the market share 45.4%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.7% in 2017. Following North America; Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.3% in 2017. Ablation Technologies market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate especially in the developing Asian countries like China & India.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, AtriCure, Dornier MedTech, Boston Scientific, AngioDynamics, etc. are the leaders of the industry. And there will be more demand in this industry and more companies enter into this industry.

As per statistics from the World Health Organization, almost 17 million deaths each year are associated with cardiovascular diseases, of which atrial defibrillation is a major disorder. Moreover, the incidence of atrial fibrillation increases with age, attacking almost 1 out of every 20 people aged 65 and above.

Further, according to WHO statistics, in 2012, above 14 million people across the world were reported to have developed new types of cancer, about 32 million people were reported to be living with different type of cancers and more than 8 million deaths were associated with cancer across the globe. As such, the consistent rise in the patient pool of cancer and cardiovascular diseases will lead to significant demand for ablation devices in the forthcoming years.

The worldwide market for Ablation Technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years, will reach 4750 million US$ in 2024, from 2790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ablation Technologies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic

AtriCure

Dornier MedTech

Boston Scientific

AngioDynamics

Lumenis

Abbott

Smith & Nephew

Olympus

Johnson & Johnson

EDAP TMS

BTG

Hologic

IRIDEX

CONMED

Merit Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Radiofrequency Ablation, Laser/Light Ablation, Cryoablation Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Hydrothermal Ablation, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Ophthalmology, Pain Management, Gynecology, Orthopedic Treatment, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ablation Technologies product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ablation Technologies, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ablation Technologies in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ablation Technologies competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ablation Technologies breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Ablation Technologies market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ablation Technologies sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald