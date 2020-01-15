Food Service Packaging (FSP) Market – Global Industry Analysis, and Size Forecast | 2025

Food Service Packaging (FSP) Market: Snapshot

Food service packaging, also known as single use food service products have matured over the time to include wide range of packaging products, for example, bowls, plates, cups, clamshells, wraps, and so on. The global food service market serves the widespread and well-established industry of food service, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving huge number of people all over the world.

The global food service packaging market is divided based on material type, product type, fabrication process, and application. Based on product the market is divided into cups, plates, bowls, cans, shallow trays, pizza boxes, two piece containers (separate lid containers), bottles, single serve portion packs, clamshell containers (hinge lid containers), and others (straws, napkins, spoons, etc.). On the basis of material the market is segmented into plastic, aluminum, and fiber based.

Food Service Packaging (FSP) Market: Trends and Opportunities

An upsurge in the general utilization of product over the globe has contributed in the rise in cost of packaged food. Decent variety for packaging solutions comes to assume a key part to classify the items based on their capacity in securing the goods and their appearance-upgrading properties. Buyers over the globe are now extremely concerned regarding the cleanliness related with the packaging of their food along with deciding on food items that are comfortable to carry. A substantial piece of foodservice disposables are recyclable and one-time use. As these items are for the most part made of foam and plastic, they help keep up food cleanliness and contamination.

Moreover, these are most practical when contrasted with non-dispensable foodservice items. The previously mentioned properties are boosting the selection of foodservice disposables by food service system. Dispensable foodservice items are light in weight and can hold both hot and cold drinks and food, which is additionally anticipated that would fuel market development.

Food Service Packaging (FSP) Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically the global food service packaging (FSP) market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).Inferable from the rise in number of food chains in the Asia Pacific region, the demand for food service packaging is additionally anticipated to ascend at a considerable rate. The development of the market in the area can likewise be ascribed to the rise in disposable income of individuals in the region and furthermore their preference towards fast food services.

The hectic and sedentary way of life of individuals in the area has additionally affected their dietary patterns, hence instigating them to go for online food or request a takeaway from the eateries. Accordingly, the demand for food service packaging has increased considerably and is anticipated to remain the same in the future years.

Food Service Packaging (FSP) Market: Companies Mention

Genpak, LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Linpac Packaging, D&W Fine Pack, Pactiv LLC, Gold Plast SPA, Stanpac Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Biodegradable Packaging for Environment Co., Ltd., WestRock Company, New Method Packaging, Southern Champion Tray, DS Smith, Magnum Packaging, International Paper Company, Michigan Box Company, and Golden Box Ltd are among the key players contributing in the global growth of food service packaging (FSP) market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald