Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 – 2027 | AsureQuality Limited,Dicentra,Eurofins Scientific SE,Intertek Group plc,Mérieux NutriSciences

The global food safety and hygiene compliance market is accounted to US$ 9.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15.3 Bn by 2027.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Amendments in food safety compliances and demand for frozen, processed foods in the food safety and hygiene compliance market are the major factor driving the food safety and hygiene compliance market Moreover, The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is projected to list down the criteria for further pathogens in the future. The synchronized EU control system is applied to all the EU member countries. Health protection is a motive of all the EU laws and rules in the agriculture, food production, and animal husbandry sectors. Moreover, food hygiene legislation is mandatory to be followed by varied food & beverage industries. The entire food safety and hygiene compliance market is growing exponentially in which government has made it mandatory for the food operators to comply with all regulations.

The different regulations in food production and safety majorly include laws associated with packaging & labeling, licensing registration & health and sanitary permits, and other licenses. These laws ensure that food must comply with the law and regulations in order to meet the country’s sanitary requirements and gain market access. In some countries, laws also govern food composition and quality standards. The food safety regulations are the major factor boosting the growth of food safety and hygiene compliance market.

In a current scenario, the consumer demands for safe and least-processed food. Whereas, consumers are not completely aware of food safety and hygiene practices. Social media play a pivotal role in improving the sources of information and it provides the food industry a platform to educate consumers about the correct practices. Also, the information about any foodborne outbreaks or illness due to any particular product is rapidly spread due to the availability of social media. Continuous expansion in the role of social media in food safety is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in food safety and hygiene compliance market.

The global food safety and hygiene compliance market by type is segmented into personal hygiene, facility hygiene, and food safety monitoring. The type segment is led by facility hygiene segment, later followed by personal hygiene and food safety monitoring. Employees/workers are subjected to wear protective clothes, ensure cleanliness of surrounding to comply with the standards set in the food industry.

The food safety and hygiene compliance market by end user is segmented into full-service, restaurants, quick service restaurants, grocery/ retailers. With an introduction of advanced technologies such as Bluetooth temperature sensors, optimizing scheduling software, virtual reality onboarding, digital inventory tracking, automated purchasing tool, kiosks, and digital table, are capable of transforming restaurants and its services. The segment is led by full-service restaurants. Highly equipped and featured full-service restaurateurs’ looks ahead for POS upgrades such as PCI compliance, inventory management, and monthly software updates.

