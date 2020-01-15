Flatbread Market Applications with latest Trends & Forecast 2027 | California Lavash,Conagra Brands, Inc.,Evron foods Ltd,GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V,Klosterman Baking Company

The largest market share of the North American region is primarily attributed to changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers and preference toward frozen flatbread products. Additionally, the busy lifestyle and changing food habits of the consumers in developed countries such as the US and Canada has led to a surge in demand for convenience food. Flatbreads are widely used in preparing convenience food such as flatbread sandwiches, tortillas, rolls, etc. Therefore, the rising demand for convenience food is projected to boost the demand for flatbread in North America. Moreover, the demand for organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO flatbread products is projected to boost over the forecast period. These products are gaining high acceptance among health-conscious consumers in North America and are positively influencing the growth for the flatbread market in the region.

Flatbread market accounted to US$ 81,796.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 145,180.9 Mn by 2027.

Consumers in developed and developing countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, China, and Japan, are becoming more health-conscious owing to limitless access to online information. This has positively affected the growth of businesses looking to market flatbread products. Health-conscious consumers are more likely to look for specific information associated with food products they are purchasing. Rising consumer awareness regarding health is propelling the demand for healthy, flatbread products such as low fat and sugar.

The demand for organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free flatbread products has grown considerably over the past few years in developed countries. Increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free flatbread has bolstered the demand for these products in the market. Additionally, the higher purchasing power of consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Australia, and China is projected to boost the demand for organic products. Consumers in these countries are willing to pay higher prices for products that offer health benefits. Growing food safety concerns among consumers is the main factor driving the demand for organic flatbread.

Based on product, the flatbread market is bifurcated based on tortilla, naan, pita and others. The tortilla segment dominated the global flatbread market. A tortilla is a thin round of unleavened flatbread used in Mexican cuisine. They are mainly used in making enchiladas, burritos, and wraps such as taco. Tortillas are high in protein, vitamins & minerals. Therefore, the demand for tortillas is increasing, owing to its nutritional properties, coupled with the growing health-conscious population across the globe. The rising demand for Mexican food in several regions such as Europe and the Asia Pacific regions is expected to drive the growth for the flatbread market all over the globe.

