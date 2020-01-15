Face Masks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global face masks market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the face masks market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global face masks market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Request for sample copy of Face Masks Market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/53

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

Constant exposure to air pollution has led to an increase in skin problems all over the world. As a consequence, consumers are now opting for daily beauty products that help maintain healthy skin. For instance, in 2015, International Journal of Cosmetic Science published a study by L’Oréal that found that there is a connection between premature skin aging and atmospheric pollution and that polluted air can cause skin related concerns in terms of lower vitamin E, an increase in lactic acid and increased sebum. This in turn, has increased the usage of face masks over the recent years.

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/face-masks-market

Wide number of face masks brands are available to the consumers. Well-established brands offered by L’Oréal S.A., THE FACE SHOP Co.,Ltd. and Sephora USA, Inc dominate the global market. The local brands on the contrary are witnessing a high market penetration. Mary Kay Inc, Amorepacific Corporation and TONYMOLY Co.,Ltd. are few of the companies, which are gaining popularity at the regional and country level, owing to offering affordable face masks brands.

Key segments of the global face masks market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Clay mask

Natural ingredient mask

Peel off mask

Sheet mask

Cream mask

Warm oil mask

Concern Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Acne/Blemishes

Dullness

Brightening/Fairness

Others

Packaging type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Tubes

Sachets

Containers/Jars

Packaging type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Online

Offline

Specialty stores

Supermarket & hypermarket

Drug stores

Beauty salons

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy

Asia Pacific India Japan China South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/53

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Face Mask Market Overview, By TypeGlobal face masks market share, by type, 2017 & 2025

5. Face Mask Market Overview, By Concern Global face masks market share, by concern, 2017 & 2025

6. Face Mask Market Overview, By Packaging Type Global face masks market share, by packaging type, 2017 & 2025

7. Face Mask Market Overview, By Distribution ChannelGlobal face masks market share, by distribution channel, 2017 & 2025

8. Market Overview, By RegionGlobal face masks market share, by region, 2017 & 2025North America

9. Market Competition

10. Company ProfilesAmorepacific Corporation

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald