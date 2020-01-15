Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market| Industry Size, Business Strategy, Future Demand, Trends and Key Players

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of “Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market – By Therapy Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Drug Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Disease Indication (Adenocarcinomas, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors, Carcinoid Tumors, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) & Global Region Market Size, Share, Opportunity & Forecast 2019-2024” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market was held at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2024.

The market research report broadly covers analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2019 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2024. Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs market also offers country level analysis and covers key countries in each region.

North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2024. Further, the United States Esophageal Cancer Drugs market was held at USD XX Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2024.

Asia Pacific also plays an important role in the global market, with a market size of USD XX Million in 2019 and will be USD XX million in 2024, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report focuses on the key global Esophageal Cancer Drugs player, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on Esophageal Cancer Drugs in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and applications.

This report covers major market players based in Esophageal Cancer Drugs market:

– Amgen Inc.

– Eli Lilly and Company

– Hoffmann-La Roche

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

– Novartis AG

– Johnson & Johnson

– Gilead Sciences

– Genentech Inc.

– Sanofi-Aventis

– Merck & Co.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

The report also offers the analysis of major market segments:

Based on Therapy Type:

– Chemotherapy

– – – Docetaxel

– – – Irinotecan

– – – Trifluridine and Tipiracil

– – – Carboplatin and Paclitaxel

– – – Cisplatin and 5-fluorouracil

– – – Cisplatin with Capecitabine

– Targeted Drug Therapy

– – – Trastuzumab

– – – Ramucirumab

– Immunotherapy

– – – Pembrolizumab

Based on Disease Indication:

– Adenocarcinomas

– Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

– Carcinoid Tumors

– Squamous Cell Carcinoma

– Others

Based on Distribution Channel:

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies



Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.1.1. Industry Research

1.1.2. Research Process and Design

1.1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.1.2.2. Key Sources and Use of Primary Research

1.1.2.3. Market Size Estimation and Forecast

1.1.2.4. Research Report

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

1.4. Key Deliverables of the Study

1.5. Assumptions and Limitations for Market Estimation and Forecasting

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Market Overview

2.3. CXO Perspective

2.4. Top Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Trends for 2019

3. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.1. Threat of Substitutes

3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5. Degree of Competition

4. Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

4.2. Industry Chain Structure of Esophageal Cancer Drugs

4.3. Manufacturing Process Analysis of Esophageal Cancer Drugs

4.4. Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Esophageal Cancer Drugs

5. Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Esophageal Cancer Drugs

5.1. Capacity and Production

5.2. Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Manufacturing Plants Distribution

5.3. Recent Development and Expansion Plans

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market 2018

6.2. Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Value Share, By Company 2018

6.3. Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market

7.1.1. North America

7.1.2. Europe

7.1.3. Asia Pacific

7.1.4. Rest of World

7.2. Opportunities in Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market

8. Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

8.3. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9. Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Therapy Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Therapy Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Therapy Type

9.3. Chemotherapy (Docetaxel, Irinotecan, Trifluridine and Tipiracil, Carboplatin and Paclitaxel, Cisplatin and 5-fluorouracil, Cisplatin with Capecitabine)

9.3.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.3.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.3.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4. Targeted Drug Therapy (Trastuzumab, Ramucirumab)

9.4.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.4.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.5. Immunotherapy (Pembrolizumab)

9.5.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.5.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.5.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10. Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Disease Indication

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Therapy Type

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Therapy Type

10.3. Adenocarcinomas

10.3.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

10.3.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.3.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.4. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

10.4.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

10.4.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.4.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.5. Carcinoid Tumors

10.5.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

10.5.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.5.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.6. Squamous Cell Carcinoma

10.6.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

10.6.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.6.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.7. Others

10.7.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

10.7.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.7.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

11. Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Therapy Type

11.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Therapy Type

11.3. Hospital Pharmacies

11.3.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

11.3.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

11.3.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

11.4. Retail Pharmacies

11.4.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

11.4.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

11.4.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

11.5. Online Pharmacies

11.5.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

11.5.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

11.5.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

Continue….



