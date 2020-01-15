Energy Storage Battery Inverter Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications and Growth Forecast To 2025

The global energy storage battery inverter market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the energy storage battery inverter market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global energy storage battery inverter market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

China is focusing on expanding its presence overseas in the future through significant grid investments. As per a review provided by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) in January 2018, Wasion Group is among key providers of distribution automation systems, advanced metering, and energy efficiency management solutions in China. The company is focusing on the international markets, particularly Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The industrial application acquired the largest share of the global electric power distribution automation systems market in 2017. The requirement for efficient electric power distribution automation systems is critically important for the industrial sector, owing to the need for constant power supply and high voltage requirements. Furthermore, need for shorter outage time has supplemented the requirement for various software solutions such as POWERMAP, RAIL SCOPE, RAIL INSPECTOR, which facilitate numerous operations for high-quality power transmission in the industries. Thus, industrial application segment is poised to maintain its dominance and is anticipated to account for more than 60% of the global electric power distribution automation market share by 2025.

Based on the type of electric power distribution automation systems, substation automation is estimated to witness the highest growth over the coming years. Growing technological advancements and emergence of intelligent electronic devices (IED) has boosted the integral functions of the substation in smart grids. Improving the performance and reliability of electric circuits along with the reduction of outage time is the key driver expected to enhance the growth of substation distribution automation systems in the future.

Product innovation has been the key strategy implemented by the key players operating in the global electric power distribution automation systems market. For instance, In April 2018, ABB introduced an innovative, centralized approach to protect and control the distribution networks. The company introduced SSC600, an advanced substation control and protection system that is compatible with its ABB Ability offerings for digital solutions in electric power distribution automation systems. The advanced protection, control and connectivity features of this system enables integration with remote diagnostics, asset management and other services.

Key segments of the global electric power distribution automation systems market

Type Overview, 2013 – 2025 (USD Million)

• Substation automation

• Feeder automation

• Consumer level automation

Application Overview, 2013 – 2025 (USD Million)

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Regional Overview, 2013 – 2025 (USD Million)

• North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

• Europe

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

