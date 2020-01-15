Dry Mortar Market Analysis 2020 Global Insights, Industry Demand, Size, Type, Share, Trends and Key Players – Sika (CH), Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE)

The global Dry Mortar market is valued at 30340 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 37920 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide Dry Mortar Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Dry Mortar industry providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Dry Mortar Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Top Manufacturers Analysis: Sika (CH), Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Baumit (AT), Bostik (US), Knauf (DE), CBP (US), Caparol (DE), Cemex (US), HB Fuller (US), Quick-mix (DE), Dryvit Systems (US), Hanil Cement (KR), AdePlast (RO), Forbo (CH), CPI Mortars (UK), Grupo Puma (ES), etc

Dry mortar is dry powder or granular material made by mixing dried screening process of fine aggregate, cementitious materials, additives, fillers, etc. Most of the dry mortar products contain both mineral cementitious binder (e.g. OPC) and polymer binder (e.g. re-dispersible powder) and they are normally packed in bags after mixing in the factory.

In recent years, with the continuous improvement of the national environmental protection requirements, it has become an urgent task of the local building authorities to promote the use of dry mortar. One key factor that has been driving the demand is the ability of these products to save labor costs. With the use of specialized application equipment, substantial improvement in workmen efficiency and output has been reported due to the use of these products.

Global Dry Mortar Market: Regional Analysis: The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Dry Mortar market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Segment by Type

– Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar

– Floor screeds, include thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU)

– Tile adhesives/ grouts

– Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior)

– EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)

– Others

Segment by Application

– Construction industry

– Home decoration industry

– Others

