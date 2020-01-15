Dry Eye Medication Market: Global Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2023

The Business Research Company’s Dry Eye Medication Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global dry eye medication market was worth $3.95 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.14% and reach $5.32 billion by 2023. The dry eye medication market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The dry eye medication market consists of sales of dry eye medications (drugs) to reduce eyelid inflammation, redness, cornea inflammation and tear-stimulating drugs. The increased number of cases for dry eye disease results in the increased demand for its treatment.

The market for dry eye medication is restricted by the long approval process that is undertaken before any drug is approved by the concerned authority. The standard protocol for testing any new drug demands a series of tests and trials including laboratory tests, animal model tests, and clinical trials. Most drugs fail during clinical trials and only a small percent of them successfully move forward.

The dry eye medication market is strictly regulated by government agencies such USFDA (Food and Drug Administration), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and others. For instance, in the USA, FDA evaluates and approves the drugs meant for dry eye treatment.

The dry eye medication market is segmented into

Aqueous dry eye syndrome Evaporative dry eye syndrome

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the dry eye medication market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the dry eye medication market are Novartis, Allergan, Otsuka, Santen Pharmaceutical and Auven Therapeutics.

