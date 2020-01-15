Dry Bulk Shipping Market – Global Industry to Witness Healthy Growth Over 2019-2023

The global dry bulk shipping market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period spanning 2019-2023. The market is expected to be valued at US$402.65 billion in 2023. The growth of the market has been driven by rising population, accelerating economic growth, higher urbanization, rising steel production and growing coal industry. Growth of the market would be challenged by high transportation and infrastructure costs, act of piracy and trading obstructions. To overcome the challenges in the market, noteworthy trends like fluctuating scrapping rates and increasing coastal shipping are expected to boost the market in future.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2597229

The global dry bulk shipping market is categorized on the basis of ship type, commodity and capacity by age. On the basis of ship type, the global dry bulk shipping market can broadly be divided as, Capesize, Panamax, Handymax and Handysize. In terms of commodity, the global market can be categorized into Iron ore, Thermal coal, Coking Coal, Grain and Minor bulk. On the basis of capacity by age, the global dry bulk shipping market can segmented into 0-4 years, 5-9 years, 10-14 years, 15-19 years and 20+ years.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia Pacific due to increase in iron ore imports to China, a rebound in global coal trade and improved growth in minor bulk trades. Europe represents one of the largest dry bulk shipping market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. South America is an emerging market where growth lies in increasing consumer demand and rising industrial production.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global dry bulk shipping market, segmented on the basis of type, commodity and capacity by age.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Diana Shipping, Dry Ships Inc., Genco Shiping & Trading Ltd., Algoma Central Corporation, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Star Bulk Carriers Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2597229



Key Target Audience:

Shipping Companies

Shipbuilding Companies

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/