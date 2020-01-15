Drone Services Market is Growing Worldwide profiling by Key Players- Precision Hawk, Prioria Robotics Inc., Identified Technologies, Measure UAS
According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of “Drone Services Market – By Application (Aerial Photography, Delivery/Pickup, Surveying & Inspection, Monitoring & Others), By End-use Industry (Media & Entertainment, Infrastructure, Logistics, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Agriculture & Others) and Global Region Market Size, Share, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2024” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.
The global Drone Services Market was held at USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period i.e. 2018 to 2024.
The market research report broadly covers the analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of the region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2018 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2024. Global Drone Services market also offers country-level analysis and covers key countries in each region.
North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2024. Further, the United States Drone Services market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2024.
The Asia Pacific also plays an important role in the global market, with market size of USD XX Million in 2018 and will be USD XX million in 2024, with a CAGR of XX%.
This report focuses on the key global Drone Services player, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.
This report focuses on the Drone Services in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and applications.
This report covers major market players based in Drone Services market:
– Cyberhawk Innovations Limited
– Skylark Drones Private Limited
– Precision Hawk
– Prioria Robotics Inc.
– Phoenix Drone Services
– Identified Technologies
– Measure UAS
– Dronedeploy
– Sharper Shape
– Terra Drone
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
The report also offers an analysis of major market segments:
Based on Application:
– Aerial Photography
– Delivery/Pickup
– Surveying& Inspection
– Monitoring
– Others
Based on End-use Industry:
– Media & Entertainment
– Infrastructure
– Logistics
– Oil & Gas
– Military & Defense
– Agriculture
– Others
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Drone Services Market
3. Global Drone Services Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Drone Services Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9. Global Drone Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
9.3.1. Aerial Photography
9.3.2. Delivery/Pickup
9.3.3. Surveying& Inspection
9.3.4. Monitoring
9.3.5. Others
10. Global Drone Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-use Industry
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use Industry
10.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use Industry
10.3.1. Media & Entertainment
10.3.2. Infrastructure
10.3.3. Logistics
10.3.4. Oil & Gas
10.3.5. Military & Defense
10.3.6. Agriculture
10.3.7. Others
11. Geographical Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1. By Application
11.2.2. By End-use Industry
11.2.3. By Country
11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-use Industry
11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-use Inddustry
11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3. Europe Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.1. By Application
11.3.2. By End-use Industry
11.3.3. By Country
11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4. Asia Pacific Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.1. By Application
11.4.2. By End-use Industry
11.4.3. By Country
11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.5. Latin America Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.5.1. By Application
11.5.2. By End-use Industry
11.5.3. By Country
11.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.5.3.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.5.3.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.6. Middle East & Africa Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.6.1. By Application
11.6.2. By End-use Industry
11.6.3. By Country
11.6.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
11.6.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
11.6.3.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.6.3.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.6.3.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.6.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Market Share of Key Players
12.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Drone Services Market
12.3. Company Profiles
12.3.1. Cyberhawk Innovations Limited
12.3.1.1. Product Offered
12.3.1.2. Business Strategy
12.3.1.3. Financials
12.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
12.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis
12.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments
12.3.2. Skylark Drones Private Limited
12.3.3. Precision Hawk
12.3.4. Prioria Robotics Inc.
12.3.5. Phoenix Drone Services
12.3.6. Identified Technologies
12.3.7. Measure UAS
12.3.8. Dronedeploy
12.3.9. Sharper Shape
12.3.10. Terra Drone
12.3.11. Other Major & Niche Players
Continue….
