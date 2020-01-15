Dried Blueberries Market Latest Trends, Business Opportunities and Demands 2019 to 2027

Blueberries have been called the “super fruits” because of the high content of antioxidants. The berries contain 80–270 mg/100 g of anthocyanidins. The American Cancer Society has placed the blueberry at the top of its list of foods beneficial in the prevention of the risk of certain types of cancer. It is also a source of pterostilbene that has been linked to reducing the risk of colon cancer. Blueberries are rich with antioxidant. . Free radicals produced in body which are unstable molecules in nature which are claim to cause cancer antioxidant present in blueberry guard body from these free radicals. Blueberries also help to protect from bad cholesterol. Also helps in lowering down of blood pressure and prevents from heart disease. Help into maintain brain functioning and improve sharpness of memory. The nutritional and health benefits associated with dried blueberries boost the growth and global expansion of the dried blueberries providers.

Keyplayers of Dried Blueberries Market are CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd, Karen’s Naturals, Graceland Fruit, Inc, Kiantama Oy, Meduri Farms Inc, Naturipe Farms, LLC, Oregon Berry Packing, Inc., Royal Nut Company, Shoreline Fruit LLC, True Blue Farms

Products of natural origin or those containing natural ingredients are trending all over the world. Growing healthy snacking trend, increasing application of dried blueberries in bakery goods and confectionaries, and launch of products with dried blueberries as an ingredient is driving the demand for these berries globally. In response to the growing market demand for products with dried blueberries, manufacturers are coming up with the new varieties of such products in the market. For instance, in 2017, Del Monte launched its dried blueberries in the retail market. The newly launched dried blueberries were the addition to Del Monte’s present dried fruit product range.

The global dried blueberries market is expected to reach US$ 679.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 375.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

There has been a rising demand for blueberries and the products incorporated with the same among the cosmetics industry, health-conscious population, and athletes. Consumption of dried blueberries has increased globally due to its role in boosting health and longevity through their anti-oxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-aging properties. The benefits of antioxidants are attributed to their capability to reduce the oxidative damages caused by the presence of free radicals, ultraviolet (UV) light, and environmental pollutants.

Today, the blueberry powder is being consumed by thousands of people all across the globe. Both blueberry powder and extract are a significant raw materials for making dietary supplements. Dried blueberries are having long shelf life period which makes them suitable for use in cosmetic industry.

GLOBAL DRIED BLUEBERRIES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Freeze Dried, Sun Dried, Infused Dried, Others

By Nature

Conventional, Organic

By End Use

Bakery Products, Confectionaries, Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereal & Snack Bars, Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others

By Geography

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe: France, Germany, UK, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe

France, Germany, UK, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

