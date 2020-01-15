District Heating and Cooling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global district heating and cooling market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the district heating and cooling market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global district heating and cooling market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

ENGIE SA, Shinryo Corporation, Fortum Oyj, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), Tabreed, Emicool, Ramboll, and Dalkia are some of the major players accounting for a significant district heating and cooling market share. ENGIE SA has gained significant presence globally, with over 300 district heating and cooling networks spread across Europe, Asia, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Dalkia is a prominent provider of district energy, with more than 350 systems in France. Tabreed has approximately 70 district energy plants located in the GCC nations. Shinryo Corporation has about 80 operational district energy plants in Japan alone.

Key segments of the global district heating and cooling market

Type Overview, 2013 – 2025 (TWh) (USD Million)

District heating

District cooling

Application Overview, 2013 – 2025 (TWh) (USD Million)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Overview, 2013 – 2025 (TWh) (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Russia Italy Denmark Finland

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa GCC



