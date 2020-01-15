Discover the Closed heel nursing shoe Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2025

Closed heel nursing shoes Market Overview

One of the most hardworking yet underappreciated staff members of a hospital would have to be the nurse. They can spend more than half a day on their feet tending to patients, administering their medication, managing their intravenous lines, observing and reporting their condition, maintaining hospital records and assisting doctors. They can also be called upon to provide assistance to home health or nurse aides. Wearing uncomfortable shoes, ones that don’t fit or provide adequate support will cause not only aching feet but also complex leg and back aches. Thankfully, there are thousands of options available in the closed heel nursing shoes market now. Most of them can be divided into four main types – clogs, athletic sneakers, casual shoes and crocs. While what is permissible in each healthcare centre may vary from one place to another, most will mandate closed heel shoes which offer a reasonable amount of foot protection along with resistance meant for slippery hospital tiles.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13747

The benefits of a quality pair of nursing shoes include less foot & back pain, greater assistance in balance, preventing spinal issues and injuries and reduction in stress and discomfort. It is important to understand, however, that there is no ‘one size fits all approach’ in the closed heel nursing shoes market. Every nurse will have different requirements or opinions on which shoe is the best fit. They can choose between nursing clogs, crocs, casual shoes and athletic ones depending on their individual health (i.e. any medical condition), their foot type, personal style preferences or medical institution mandates. Most individuals are unaware of the impact on stress that closed heel nursing shoes can have on their happiness and performance level until they find the pair that is ‘not too loose, not too tight, but just right’. The best nursing shoes will improve performance by a quantum leap while reducing stress levels and offering optimal foot protection and comfort.

Closed heel nursing shoes Market types

The four main types of shoes available in the closed heel nursing shoes market are –

Clogs- Nursing clogs are quite popular because they are comfortable, provide support to the arch and heels, and have a protective design. Clogs are typically designed with closed toes and an open back design with an optional rear strap that prevents the clog from slipping off. Some manufacturers have even begun designing clogs with closed backs and a removed strap for providing an additional layer of protection. Many nursing clogs provide improved slip resistance, waterproof materials, arch-supportive heels and reinforced toe guards. They are typically made of resin, suede or leather and they are a good fit for nurses needing an all-rounder with good comfort, support and protection. However, not all nurses agree and some might prefer other options.

Crocs – Crocs comprise of a solid foam resin and feature a closed vent air portal front with a low-level or closed heel design. These may include optional rear straps and are made from a solid resin that is single mould. Clogs usually have vents, but nursing clogs may not have them for greater protection against germs or accidental spills. Some podiatrists have even recommended them to individuals suffering from certain medical issues. While some healthcare centres may ban clogs, others might require those with a closed toe and heel design and no air vents.

Athletic shoes – Athletic shoes strike the right balance between performance and comfort since they are designed to protect the feet of active people who are always on the move or making contact with a hard surface. Many hospitals have hard floors that are easy to clean but can be difficult to walk on, making athletic shoes the perfect option for nurses. They provide optimum shock absorption along with being lightweight, comfortable and flexible, which makes long bouts of walking less stressful.

Casual shoes – Casual shoes are ideal for nurses who spend a moderate amount of time on their feet. They include walking shoes, slip-on or any other shoes ideally made for walking. They are very comfortable and are attractively designed, making them perfect for those nurses who like to be trendy and fashionable even while at work.

Closed heel nursing shoes Market Players

Some closed heel nursing shoes market players are Dansko, Skechers, Cherokee, Dickies, DOVE, Alegria, Klogs USA, Keds and New Balance.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/13747

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Get Order Copy of the Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13747

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald