Directory Service Market Technology, Industry Innovation, Size, Share, Growth and TOP Leaders till 2025-IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Okta, CA Technologies, Janrain, Ping Identity, Forgerock and Loginradius.

Directory Service Market report outlines the evolution of Directory Service industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2025. This report also presents the revenue opportunities in the Directory Service market through to 2024, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and sector and size band. The market segmented by manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The limitation from traditional enterprise IAM solutions for ensuring privacy and providing scalability, and the collection of the consumer data distributed across multiple locations within a business are the biggest challenges in the Directory Service market.

Directory Service have also been deployed across various industry verticals, including public sector, BFSI, telecommunications, and healthcare. The healthcare industry vertical is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as advanced identity management helps healthcare providers manage and validate consumer identities.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Okta, CA Technologies, Janrain, Ping Identity, Forgerock and Loginradius.

However, the BFSI industry vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018, which is powered by high investments in the BFSI infrastructure to provide a secure and seamless consumer experience.

Global Directory Service Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with tables and figures.

China is expected to account for the largest share of the APAC coupling agent market. The coupling agent market in China is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Research Methodology :

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Directory Service Market — Industry Outlook

4 Directory Service Market Machine Types Outlook

5 Directory Service Market End User Outlook

6 Directory Service Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

