Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Growth Demand, Platform, Business-Strategy, Trends & Forecast to 2025

The global cybersecurity market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the cybersecurity market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global cybersecurity market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

Cybersecurity is one of the major concerns for healthcare organizations and the economic impact by the breaches has risen dramatically since 2010. According to a study conducted by Ponemon Institute in 2016, 89% of healthcare organizations have experienced a data breach in past two years, costing the industry USD 6.2 billion. Thus, the cybersecurity market in healthcare sector is expected to grow at a CAGR above 20% in the forecast period.

IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, McAfee, Cisco, and Symantec are the leading players present within the global cybersecurity market. These companies are focusing on expanding their presence in the global cybersecurity market over the next few years by adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product standardization. For instance, in November 2018, Symantec announced the acquisition of Appthority Inc. and Javelin Networks Inc., two startups focused on enterprise network protection.

Key segments of the global cybersecurity market

Deployment type Overview, 2012-2025 (USD Million) Cloud On premise

Solution Overview, 2012-2025 (USD million) Identity access management End-point Web security

Network, Security & vulnerability management (SVM) Messaging Education & training Consulting Integration Managed services Others

Industry vertical Overview, 2012-2025 (USD million) BFSI ICT Healthcare Government Manufacturing Retail Others

Regional Overview, 2012-2025 (USD million) North America S. Canada Europe UK Germany Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan Australia Rest of APAC Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa



