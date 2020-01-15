Corn Germs Supplements Market To 2027 Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report

Corn Germs Supplements: Market outlook

The lucrative rise in the cost of traditional feed prices such as protein meals, cereal grains, and other feed commodities are forcing the feed manufacturers to search for an economical cereal crop with high nutritional and organoleptic properties. In the global animal feed market, the demand for corn germ is rising owing to their high-density nutritional content, particularly lipids, proteins, and fibers. Nutritional composition of corn germ with pericarp reveals that corn germ has high potential to be used as raw material for feed. Corn germ is gaining keen attention from the food and feed manufacturers for its application as a substitute for other cereals in their end products. On the other hand, increasing humanization among the customers is propelling livestock owners to go for high nutritional feed with good digestibility. In the global corn germ market, Europe and North America hold the major share in production and consumption of corn germ owing to the presence of major food and feed processing companies in the region. In addition, unique marketing strategies by the manufactures in this region is also contributing to the growth of the market. With the increasing demand for corn germs in the market, it can be anticipated that the demand for corn germ will increase over the forecasted years.

Rising Demand for Corn Germs in Animal Feed Industry

With various initiatives and programs arranged by different organizations, regarding spreading awareness about animals and pet health among customers, are resulting in the customers making a careful choice when it comes to buying pet food or animal feed. Most of the consumers are preferring to buy organic and healthy animal feed over the feed with chemical ingredients. Animal feed with nutritious and organic additives such as corn germ prove to be healthy for animals, as it can enhance the digestibility and improve the efficiency of energy utilization of the feedstuff. Addition of corn germ in the animal feed does not only boost digestibility of the animals, but also improves the quality of animal feed and, in turn, the productivity of livestock. Due to the fact that more and more customers are familiar with the advantages of animal feed with corn germs, demands for corn germs as an ingredient in the animal feed are increasing across the globe. In addition, corn germ is gaining demand in corn oil extraction which can be used in the food and bakeries. The steady growth of global food and beverage industry is also fueling the demand for corn germ oil as corn germ is gaining the application in various food products.

Corn Germs Supplements: Key Players

In the global corn germ market, few key players in the market are Grain Processing Corporation, Tate & Lyle, S.N.E. Serres North Export Ltd., Roquette Frères, Grainspan Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kalizea vivescia Group, Nordgetreide, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Paramesu Biotech Private Limited and others. Many other players are also showing their keen interest to bring corn germ in their production line.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Several animal feed producers are focusing to improve feed nutritive contents and develop digestion activities in livestock. In addition, consumption of processed dairy products derived from livestock that are feeding on antibiotics has created major concern amongst consumer which create enough space for the corn germ market to grow over the forecast years. In addition, rising consciousness among livestock owners is also increasing the demand for nutritive feed products. In addition, corn germ is an economical alternative to other cereal grains which are generally used to add high nutrition to animal feed. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, increasing awareness among the feed manufacturers for corn germs will increase the demand for corn germ in the coming future.