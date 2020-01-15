Copper Ammonium Carbonate Market Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects 2023

Copper ammonium carbonate is an inorganic fungicide primarily utilized for wood treatment and in copper tolerant crops such as wheat, tomato, barley, sugarbeets, cherries, carrots, strawberries, almonds, apples, lettuce and bananas among several others. The fungicide is available in aqueous solution formulation in the market. Copper Ammonium Carbonate fungicide is utilized as a broad spectrum fungicide employed against eyespot, early leaf spots (Mycosphaerella arachidis), Fusarium spp., net blotches, phoma leaf spots, powdery mildew, Septoria nodorum, Rhynchosporium secalis, Sclerotium rolfsii, Sclerotinia sclerotiorum, Septoria tritici, rust and tan spots. Copper ammonium carbonate fungicide is phytotoxic in nature and must be employed after dilution with water. Copper ammonium carbonate fungicide is applied through seed treatment or foliar application.

It is a systemic fungicide that acts as a curative, preventive as well as eradicative solution. Copper ammonium carbonate fungicide after being absorbed moves to the target fungal cells and interferes with sterol synthesis leading to membrane disruption of the target pathogen. Copper ammonium carbonate fungicide is toxic to aquatic flora and has low bio-accumulation potential. The material becomes toxic over acute exposure on regular basis to animals. Prolonged exposure may cause skin and eye irritation in humans.

Copper ammonium carbonate fungicides are primarily used as broad spectrum fungicides for use on wheat barley, oats, oilseed rape, rye, and durum wheat. They are extensively used by Indian wheat farmers and other well irrigated crops. Copper ammonium carbonate is sold in combined formulation with several other fungicides, such as fluoxastrobin, spiroxamine, tebuconazole, trifloxystrobin, bifaxen, and floupyram among others.

Some of the market players include Monsanto, Bayer CropScience, Syngenta AG, SinoHarvest Corporation, Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Tenglong Agrochemical Co. Ltd., among others.