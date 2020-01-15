Connected Aircraft Market by Type, Application, Connectivity ,Frequency Band and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

The Global Connected Aircraft Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Connected Aircraft Market is projected to grow from USD 3.29 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.16 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.83% during the forecast period. This report spread across 142 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 98 Tables and 47 Figures is now available in this research.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Industry Trends Connected Aircraft Market, By Type Connected Aircraft Market, By Application Connected Aircraft Market, By Connectivity Connected Aircraft Market, By Frequency Band Regional Analysis Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Top Companies profiled in the Connected Aircraft Market include are Gogo (US), Honeywell (US), Panasonic Avionics (US), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), and Inmarsat (UK).

Based on Application, the commercial segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the connected aircraft market in 2017.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the demand for enhancing passenger experience in commercial aircraft and increasing demand for high-speed connectivity solutions for the passengers and crew.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the connected aircraft market in 2017. Major aircraft manufacturers and airlines, such as Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Bombardier (Canada), Bell Helicopter (US), Sikorsky Aircraft (US),American Airlines (US) and United Airlines (US) are based in this region, and thus generate growth opportunity for the connected aircraft market. North America is projected to lead the connected aircraft market during the forecast period, in terms of market share. The connected aircraft market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising air passenger traffic.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 20%, North America –10%, and RoW – 30%

Research Coverage:

This Research report categorizes the connected aircraft market on the basis of type (systems, solutions), application (commercial, military), connectivity (in flight connectivity, air-to-air connectivity, and air-to-ground connectivity), and frequency band (Ka-band, Ku-band, and L-band). These segments and sub segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Target Audience for Connected Aircraft Market:

Aircraft Manufacturers Software Developers Airline Companies Government Agencies Investors and Financial Community Professionals Research Organizations

