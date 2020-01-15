Commercial Drone Market Overview: Enterprises Size, Business Strategies, Applications and Forecast to 2025

KD Market Insights has introduced a new report on “Commercial Drone Market – By Product (Fixed-Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid), By Application (Filming & Photography, Inspection & Maintenance, Mapping & Surveying, Precision Agriculture, Surveillance & Monitoring, Others), By End-use, By End-use Industry (Agriculture, Delivery & Logistics, Energy, Media & Entertainment, Real Estate & Construction, Security & Law Enforcement, Others) and Global Region Market Size, Share, Opportunity & Forecast 2016-2025”. The global Commercial Drone report will represent the analysis of all the market segments. The research report focuses on the market dynamics, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and porter’s five force model which are leading the current and future status of the market.

According to report, the global Commercial Drone market was valued at around USD XX Million in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD XX Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around XX.X% between 2016 and 2025.

The market research report provides a thorough analysis of the industry trends, market opportunities, growth drivers which would help the investors to create and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The study is segmented based on By Product, By Application, By End-use Industry and geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report also analyses key countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Brazil, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia & India.

The report is sub-segmented By Product (Fixed-Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid), By Application (Filming & Photography, Inspection & Maintenance, Mapping & Surveying, Precision Agriculture, Surveillance & Monitoring, Others), By End-use Industry (Agriculture, Delivery & Logistics, Energy, Media & Entertainment, Real Estate & Construction, Security & Law Enforcement, Others).

Geographically, the report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the market delivers detailed analysis including market size, share, year on year growth and opportunity analysis about the five major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are segmented into countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Some of major Commercial Drone market players are DJI, Parrot Drones SAS, Xiaomi, AeroVironment Inc., 3D Robotics; INSITU, EHANG, Other Major & Niche Key Players.

This report provides detailed analysis of the company’s business and financial performance such as net revenue, sales split by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, company overview, business strategy, product offerings, recent news & development and other major events. The report also analyzes company’s positioning and market share in Commercial Drone market.

key features of the market research report include:

The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, market maturity analysis, porters five force analysis and value chain analysis

The report presents market dynamics which includes market drivers and restraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.

The report provides market size for 2018, preliminary estimate for 2019 and forecast for 2019-2024.

The total market is further divided and analyzed by geographies and countries

An all-inclusive data for segment market analysis by market segment on the basis of By Product , By Application, By End-use Industry.

, The report also offers market share of major players, and detailed company profile.

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Commercial Drone Market

3. Global Commercial Drone Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Commercial Drone Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Commercial Drone Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

Global Commercial Drone Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

9.3.1. Fixed-Wing

9.3.2. Rotary Blade

9.3.3. Hybrid Global Commercial Drone Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.3.1. Filming & Photography

10.3.2. Inspection & Maintenance

10.3.3. Mapping & Surveying

10.3.4. Precision Agriculture

10.3.5. Surveillance & Monitoring

10.3.6. Others Global Commercial Drone Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-use

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use

11.3.1. Open Frame Display, Panel Mount Displays and Industrial Monitors

11.3.2. Agriculture

11.3.3. Delivery & Logistics

11.3.4. Energy

11.3.5. Media & Entertainment

11.3.6. Real Estate & Construction

11.3.7. Security & Law Enforcement

11.3.8. Others Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Commercial Drone Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

12.2.1. By Product

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.3. By End-use

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-use

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

Continue#@

