Cochlear Implants Market Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2019 – 2027

The Europe cochlear implants market is expected to reach US$ 1,076.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 404.5 Mn in 2018. The cochlear implant market is anticipated to grow at a growth rate of 11.6% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the cochlear implants market during the forecast period is primarily attributed to factors like technological advancements in cochlear implants and collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions in cochlear implants market players. On the other hand, the growing medical device industry in European countries is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the European cochlear implants market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the Action on Hearing Loss organization in England is funding research to advance the technology for cochlear implants and to ensure that more people benefit from them. The research aims to demonstrate the benefits offered by the cochlear implants, deploying methods to determine whether an individual is eligible for an implant, Studies to understand how cochlear implant users hear speech, and developing advanced tools, such as training programs, in order to support people learn and interpret the sounds they hear through the implant.

Leading Key Players:

Cochlear , MED-EL, Sonova, Nurotron Biotechnology , Medtronic, Demant A/S, Starkey, WIDEX A/S, Amplifon, GN Hearing A/S

