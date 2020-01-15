Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (AWS SaltStack Microsoft Google Chef Ansible IBM HashiCorp Terraform Puppet Enterprise Juju Nerdio CFEngine CloudShell Pro CenturyLink)

Description

Scope of the Global Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Market Report:

The global Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AWS

SaltStack

Microsoft

Google

Chef

Ansible

IBM

HashiCorp Terraform

Puppet Enterprise

Juju

Nerdio

CFEngine

CloudShell Pro

CenturyLink

Global Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Market Segment by Type, covers

Code to Automation

Management and Optimization

Global Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Developers

Architects

DevOps Teams

