Clean Label Flour Market Top Key Players: ngredion, Inc., Ardent Mills, Codrico, Groupe Limagrain, Arrowhead Mills, Siemer Specialty Ingredients, Kerry Group, Cargill, Inc., Grain Craft, Inc., Hodgson Mill

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Clean Label Flour market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Industry Insights

Food scares have created a real distrust among consumers. Consumers are more conscious and curious about food ingredients which they are eating. The clean label flour market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for clean label flour was valued at USD 2.1 Billion in 2018.

Growth Drivers – Clean Label Flour Market

Rise in Number of Health and Label Conscious People Across the Globe

Factors such as growing inclination towards healthier foods, increasing awareness about ill impact of anti-natural ingredients are fostering the growth of clean label flour market. Further, clean label movement has led to surge in demand for foods with natural ingredients. This factor is envisioned to foster the growth of global clean label flour market.

Growing Spending By Millennials in Clean Label Products

Rising spending by millennials on clean label products is one of the key growth driver of global clean label flour market. Further, growing spending power of millennials across the globe signals promising growth for clean label products which in turn, will drive the growth of clean label ingredients such as flour.

Barriers – Clean Label Flour Market

High Cost Associated with Deployment of Clean Label Flour Solutions

Factors such as price volatility of clean label flour is restricting the growth of global clean label flour market. Apart from this, less purchasing power of people in undeveloped nations is also acting as a barrier hindering the growth of global clean label flour market.

Segmentation Analysis

The clean label flour market by product type is segmented into wheat, corn, rice, coconut, rye, and others. The market for corn captured highest percentage of market in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, coconut segment is anticipated to propel at a higher growth rate as compared to other segments market during the forecast period.

Further, global clean label flour market is also segmented by application which analyzes supermarket/hypermarkets, grocery retailers and others. Supermarkets segment is likely to witness highest year-on-year growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In clean label flour market, Asia Pacific acquired leading position in global clean label flour market. Increasing population of infants and toddlers in region is expected to bolster the growth of Asia Pacific clean label flour market. Moreover, Asia Pacific clean label flour market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding nutrient and increasing number of working women are some of the key factors which are believed to propel the growth of Asia Pacific clean label flour market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Ingredion, Inc.

– Ardent Mills

– Codrico

– Groupe Limagrain

– Arrowhead Mills

– Siemer Specialty Ingredients

– Kerry Group

– Cargill, Inc.

– Grain Craft, Inc.

– Hodgson Mill

– Other Key & Niche Players

Market Analysis by Segments:

By Product Type

– Wheat

– Corn

– Rice

– Coconut

– Rye

– Others

By Application

– Bakery Products

– Pasta and Noodles

– Baby Foods

– Sauces

– Others

By End Use

– Industrial

– HoReCa

By Distribution Channel

– Direct Sales

– Indirect Sales

– Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

– Convenience Stores

– Specialty Retail Stores

– Traditional Grocery Stores

– Online Retailers

Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

